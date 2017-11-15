Thamaga granny dies in freak ambulance accident

A 76-year-old woman from Thamaga village died on Tuesday early morning, when the ambulance she was travelling in hit the Rainbow traffic circle and overturned.

It is alleged that the 33-year-old driver, lost control of the vehicle and it hit a curbstone and overturned.

The old woman is said to have sustained serious head injuries and was certified dead at the hospital while another passenger- a 28-year-old nurse sustained a deep cut on the head and she is hospitalised at Bokamoso Private Hospital.

When confirming the tragic accident, Superintendent Howard Modo of Gaborone West police, said that the suspicions are that the ambulance had been over-speeding. “The Ambulance was on its way back to Thamaga after dropping off a patient at Princess Marina Hospital,” he said.

Modo said the elderly woman who had accompanied her sick child to Princess Marina Hospital and had just left the patient at the hospital when the accident occured. “There was a nurse, driver and the deceased inside the Ambulance, the other two are still hospitalized and are slowly recovering,” said Modo.