As part of their attempts to improve Thamaga’s reputation, the village’s youth have come up with an exciting new concept, ‘Thamaga Bush Farm Sundays.

The musical and lifestyle event is slated for the last Sunday of every month at Adashe Gardens Resort.

August’s instalment, scheduled for the 26th, is ticketed at P50 adults and P20 for children under 12.

There will also be a Kiddies Corner for those looking to bring the whole family to the fun-filled day.