Thamaga bush bash

BW Entertainers will next week Sunday, 02 December invade, Adashe Garden Resort in Thamaga for the Thamaga Bush Farm festival.

The show will kick off at 1100hrs and run until 2200hrs. Early bird tickets are selling for P50 while at the gate they will be going for P70.

Kids will part with P20 for non riders and P40 for riders. Cooler boxes will be allowed inside but at P20 charge.

There will be a raffle and many prizes to be won. From the BW Entertainers will be the likes of Gee Spot, Collaps, Teaz, Khenzo, and Kops form Yarona FM, Kaylo, Olga and many more.

Mc Tido of RB2 will be the host.