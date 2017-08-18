Thaelo’s fourth album

Gospel artist Kabo Thaelo has just released his fourth gospel album titled ‘There is power in the blood’.

The eight track album features South African artist Thabang Moetse and Botsogo Modise.

It has songs like ‘Thogonolofatsa’, ‘Botswana lefatshe la kagiso’ ‘Holokile’ and ‘Naledi’.

It is a typical Zion Christian Church influenced production with a lot of preaching and soul shaking lyrics.

Recorded at Emjoe Records in Francistown, the album which is receiving airplay on local radio stations could be Kabo’s best work thus far.