Testify drops two singles

New comer, Moarabi Mushimehi has dropped two gospel/hip hop singles titled, ‘We can change the world’ and’ I need you Lord’.

In the first track, the 28-year-old artist who goes by the stage name, Testify, talks about xenophobia, racism, hate and violence.

The other song, ‘I need you Lord’, he addresses issues of depression.

“In the track I plead with people to call God when things are not going their way,” Testify told Big Weekend.

The songs feature artists such as Leggacy DG, Lebray, Yung Amazing and Ob Tike and the two tracks were recorded at Mall Records which is owned by Pro Lanez in Mochudi.