Tender concern

Non-performing contractors continue to win govt tenders

Contractors who have previously delivered sub-standard work continue to win government tenders worth millions.

This is according to the former Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) Executive Chairperson, Bridget Poppy John who wrote in the institution’s latest annual report for the 2017/2018 financial year.

John states that after winning government tenders, the contractors continue with their ‘unacceptable performance and misconduct’.

The problem is reportedly compounded by non-submissions of End of Activity Reports by procuring entities, which effectively limits the monitoring of contractors performance as well as tracking delivery of awarded contracts.

In addition, the non-submission of such reports is thought to hamper the effectiveness of the Suspension and Delisting Committee to discipline defaulting contractors.

John, who has since been moved to the Ministry of Basic Education as the Permanent Secretary, suggested that the performance of District Administration Tender Committees (DATCs) in relation to compliance to the PPADB Act needs to improve, mainly where there are no secretaries resulting in poor record keeping.

Furthermore, John noted that the conceptualization, planning and contract management need to receive more attention at procurement entity level. This is in order to address concerns of poor project implementation, which often result in time and cost overruns and compromising on quality.

The former PPADB Executive Chairperson feels another aspect that needs improvement is the monitoring and enforcement of empowerment schemes such as Economic Diversification Drive (EDD) and Citizen Economic Empowerment (CEE).

She believes such monitoring predominantly needs to improve at contract implementation stage to allow for the assessment of the impact of such schemes.

During the 2017/2018 financial year, PPADB adjudicated on 614 submissions for central government tenders, a 6 percent increase when compared to the previous financial year when 517 submissions were considered by the board.

During the year under review, the board has reportedly awarded tenders amounting to P1.907 billion in terms of value.

This represents a massive decrease of 68 percent from the previous financial year when PPADB awarded tenders valued at P6.003 billion.

The reason for the higher amount in the previous year, John explained, was due to the roads projects awarded under the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

However, the total value of procurement for PPADB and its committees for the immediate past fiscal year amounted to P11.332 billion, excluding micro procurement by ministries.

This figure is lower than the one of P13.075 billion for the previous year.

For micro procurement, the value of tenders for the year under review stands at P402.6 million against P335 million for the previous one.