Ten years for defiling girl,11

Maun Magistrate Taboka Mopipi recently sentenced a 20- year -old man of Sehithwa village to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of defiling a 11-year- old girl in 2015.

Kebonyemodisa Majatsie who pleaded not guilty to the charge, had told court that he was dating the victim who was a standard five pupil adding that he was unaware that it was unlawful to date or have a sexual encounter with a girl under the age of 16.

Majatsie who was 17 when he committed the offence further told court that the girl had agreed to sleep with her.

“She agreed to have sex with me and it was clear that it wasn’t her first time as she was not a virgin”, said Majatsie in his statements.

The convict who is a first offender however refused to mitigate.

Meanwhile when sentencing him, Mopipi explained there were no extenuating circumstances as to why the accused committed the offence.

“What you did has damaged the victim psychologically and it would remain in her mind forever”.

She further mentioned that the age difference was huge and that the accused was old enough to be the victim’s brother and had duty to protect her.

“You acted negligently and irresponsible moreover you are not even in the same age bracket. Therefore you are convicted to ten years imprisonment”.

Particulars of the offence are that the accused was reported by the parents of the victim after discovering that he was having a sexual relationship with their daughter.