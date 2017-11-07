Tekno wows the crowd at the Fables Fest event

Nigerian Superstar, Tekno, left his fans asking for more after a scintillating performance at Duma FM grounds last weekend.

The much talked about show, organized by Fables of Urban Culture in partnership with MTN Business, lived up to expectations with the youthful Tekno serenading the crowd with a live band performance.

But before the show headliner took to the stage, local performers equally kept the enthusiastic crowd busy, with Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) multiple award winner ATI at his element.

Just a week after another astonishing performance alongside another Nigerian heavyweight- Davido, at the St Louis Fresh festival, ATI once again outdid himself.

The ‘khiring Khiring Khorong’ hitmaker treated fans to another dose of his theatrics, appearing from behind the curtains before belting out his best singles and closing the performance with the hit that scooped the best song of the year award.

Coming in just minutes later than his scheduled performance time, Tekno kept revelers on the dance floor with his thrilling dance moves as he performed hits such as ‘Yawa’, Rara’, ‘Pana’ And ‘Where’ which proved to be favorites amongst the crowd who sang along to the lyrics.