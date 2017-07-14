Tekno to headline Fables Urban Culture Event

Arguably one of 2016’s most talked about music shows – headlined by American billionaire and rapper Rick Ross – this year’s The Fables of Urban Culture event has been slated for November 4.

Voice Entertainment can exclusively reveal that the organisers of the event are currently in talks with Nigerian superstar Tekno to headline this year’s show

Tekno’s song ‘Pana’ is currently one of the hottest songs of the times, receiving massive airplay on radio stations throughout Africa and beyond.

Tight-lipped sources close to the organising team claim the deal is done and that an announcement will be made later this month.

“We knew we had to go bigger. We brought Rick Ross and that was amazing. We had set the bar high and we had to look beyond our boarders to live up to the hype and they believe that Tekno is the answer,” leaked the source, who insisted on anonymity.

The confirmation rules out rumours that organisers were looking to land American singer-songwriter Trey Songz as this year’s main act.

Reached for comment, Fables spokesperson Kenneth Matlholwa confirmed the dates for the event.

“The event will be hosted on November 4. We had to move the dates from December 31st obviously from the feedback we have been getting from our followers and well wishers,” he said.

However, when asked who would headline the show, Matlholwa replied, “We will reveal the name in the next two weeks. We are yet to finalise the final touches of the contract, as of now we have no name yet.”

He would not reveal the budget for this year’s festival either.

In a previous interview with Voice Entertainment, Matlholwa admitted that despite its stellar line-up, last year’s show did not make a profit. As such, he had explained organisers would move towards the RnB genre, whose artists generally come at a cheaper cost, for the 2017 show.

At last year’s event, Rick Ross reportedly pocked a staggering P1.6 million appearance fee.