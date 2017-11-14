Teenager arrested for raping a 5-year-old

Mogoditshane Police are investigating a case in which a 19-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old toddler at Rasoko ward in Gabane.

The rape incident was reported by the victim’s 32-year-old father.

Details of the incident are that the shocked father who immediately reported the matter to the police, saw the suspect coming out of the victim’s room holding a toilet paper roll.

Upon checking on his daughter, the father discovered that her pyjamas were taken off while she was sleeping.

While examining the little girl, the father discovered that her buttocks were wet and the genitals red due to forced penetration.

It is also said that some wet stains were also discovered on the victim’s blankets.

Superintendent Agreement Mapeu said that the suspect has been arrested and that the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. “The suspect has appeared before court and charged with rape,” said Mapeu.