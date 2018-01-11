Teenage boy rapes 80-year-old granny

Police in Letlhakane are questioning a 17 year old boy in connection with the brutal rape of an 80-year-old woman.

In a telephone interview with The Voice, Letlhakane Police Station Commander Michael Maphephu said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the outskirts of the village.

“The old woman went out to look for her goats in the nearby bush when this young man pounced on her and raped her,” said Maphephu.

The Station Commander confirmed that a suspect was arrested a few hours later and brought to the station for questioning.

Maphephu says the escalating rape cases in his area and the country is a cause for concern and appealed to members of the public to be vigilant all times.

In another incident involving young people, an 18-year-old man from Makagaba near Mokubilo clobbered his 22 year old girlfriend with a knobkerrie on Sunday.

According to Maphephu the young man dragged her girlfriend to a secluded area and cracked open her skull with the wooden weapon. The young woman hailed from Dimajwe village.

“He then walked to a nearby tree where he hanged himself,” Maphephu told The Voice.