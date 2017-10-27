DISCUSSING SEX IN F/TOWN CITY

The recent revelation that around 11, 000 children – some as young as nine – were treated for sexually transmitted diseases (STI’s) in Francistown last year sent shockwaves across the nation.

In a bid to get to the bottom of this startling stat, Voice reporter Christinah Motlhabane mingled with students from some of the second city’s Junior Secondary Schools, in a bid to find out a bit more about the younger generation’s fascination with sex.

OPELO GAAREKWE, 15, FEMALE

I was once tricked into a relationship by an older man because he promised to give me everything that I need, as in cellphones, money and clothes.

One day he said we should take the relationship to another level and I agreed as he was taking care of me.

My parents got worried of the ‘special things’ I had and reported the matter at school.

I was called and asked – I refused to give them the name of the man but promised to end the affair.

We students date for money and fun.

SHOSHO MOTHOBI AND CAROL MONTS, BOTH 16, FEMALES

Peer pressure kills a lot of students. They may think it is fun and they then try to do it.

Others date to be famous in school and be respected. They think when you have a boyfriend it is a symbol that one understands life better.

And they want to be recognized as the hottest chicks and dudes in school. Some are influenced by social media.

EDWIN JOHN, 14, MALE

Girls like money. We always see them with older men and they always have money at school.

They prefer dating older men than other students because of money.

They get the STI’s from older men and pass them on to other students they are also dating.

SETHUNYA, 13, FEMALE

Older men are the ones luring us into relationships. He will look at your family background and when he sees that you are poor they take advantage, promising to look after the whole family.

And they do not like using condoms as they say our blood is fresh.

BASETSANA, 15, FEMALE

It is true some of us engage in sexual activity at a tender age. Some think having a boyfriend in school gains you popularity because when you pass other students they will say that is so and so’s girlfriend. Students think it’s cool.

Some engage in love affairs because of the older people, especially men, who ask students for a relationship.

Taxi men are the worst at that! Actually, others prefer these taxi drivers because they want to be given money and ‘mafresh’ – students like fried chips.

GIFT MOREKIWA, 17, MALE

We always see them being treated for sexual transmitted diseases because they engage in sexual activities without using condoms.

And we always see them dating because they do not want to be left behind, they imitate what their peers do.

They say being in love is cool.

OABONA TSHIRELETSO, 15, FEMALE

Students date to satisfy their friends, they do not want to be left behind.

And some feel they are the grown up and they often say ‘ke stage’.

And those people they date trick them into sleeping with them without condoms.

ONALETHATA MODIMANA, 16, MALE

The reason why teenagers fall in love is because of puberty. When they grow up they develop feelings too, we are even taught at school about puberty.

The other reason is because of peer pressure.

KESSY EMEKE, 15, FEMALE

I think some are influenced by the situations they encounter at home.

They get to think their partners will take care of them financially improving their lives at home.

We always see our fellows dropping out of school because of pregnancy whilst others are always going to the clinic to be treated for sexual transmitted diseases.