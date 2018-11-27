Teen mum dumps baby on the road

After finding it difficult as an unemployed young mother to care for her 6- months old baby, 19-year-old Omphile Mosarwa, decided to dump the baby on Lentsweletau gravel road.

The baby who was found alive is said to have been rescued by its father’s elder brother Thapelo Mothusi who heard baby cries and quickly rushed to the road where he found the baby wrapped in a blanket.

Mothusi called the neighbours and they traced Mosarwa’s shoe prints until they found her in Lentsweletau village and reported her to the police.

During trial before Chief Lawrence Mhaladi of Molepolole Customary Court, Mosarwa said on November 6th, 2018 her parents told her to take her baby to its father who is working in a farm near Lentsweletau.

When she got to the farm the child’s father was no way to be found. There was however Mothusi who gave the young woman P40.00 to return home but on the way she decided to abondon the baby on the road.

“My father is the one who told me to take the child to its father. I have been staying with him and he chased me away,” said the distressed Mosarwa as she burst into tears before in court.

During mitigation when Chief Mhaladi asked several times if there was anything that she would lose if sentenced to a prison term, Mosarwa remorsefully said she was prepared for any eventuality including a prison sentence.

The chief temprered justice with mercy and slapped the teen mum with a 6 months suspended prison term.