Technology disrupts traditional development-world bank

East Africa accounted for 0.07 percent of the world’s international bandwidth capacity before 2009

The President of the World Bank, Jim Kim has said that technology is disrupting the traditional path to development.

Kim said despite this realization, one of the solutions needed was accelerated inclusive growth that included building the foundations of the digital economy to help countries compete in the future.

This, he said would work out if also resilience to global shocks and threats was fostered. The President also said there also needs to be more investment in people to prepare them for the jobs of the future.

Kim said this during his Pre-Annual Meetings Positioning at Stanford University recently where he also noted that, in order for countries to keep abreast, there needs to be infrastructure investment in ensuring broadband for all.

“Before 2009, East Africa accounted for 0.07 percent of the world’s international bandwidth capacity,” he stated, adding that during the same year, the World Bank brought together public and private partners to run a submarine fiber optic cable to link East Africa with global fiber optics networks.

“Later, we ran fiber optic cables to Central Africa and connected West Africa to Europe,” he said. Kim continued that the cost of broadband dropped by 90 percent.

Speaking of Botswana’s progress in getting the connectivity to the people in 2015, then Minister of Transport and Communications, Tshenolo Mabeo said the government’s objective was to bring internet to the people irrespective of where they are.

The Minister had noted that such initiatives such as the Maun-Ngoma fibre expansion project, Sehithwa-Mohembo and Sekoma-Tsabong fiber optics connection project are but some of Government’s efforts to create an enabling business environment and promote ease of doing business in Botswana through effective use of internet.

He also said Government was implementing fibre to the businesses and commercial sector adding that the fiber network would be expanded to Satau and Parakarungu later in the year.

“This will bring optical fibre connectivity to almost all the villages in the Chobe district,” he promised.