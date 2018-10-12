Tech-Sual healing

A trip to Ceragem for a massage therapy has turned out to be the turning point for one young entrepreneur.

Gaone Moje (32) from Lentswelemoriti village is now operating her own massage therapy business in Francistown called G-Irish PTY Ltd.

The business opened its doors in June 2011 after a P96 000 funding from the Youth Development Fund.

“I had severe period pains and had booked a massage session at Ceragem since I heard it could help. The results were betted my expectation and immediately I decided to venture in to the same business,” she told Voice Money.

Today she has an office above Spurs, opposite Thapama Hotel and is brining smiles to her customers with her healing machines.

“Like the slogan says G-Iris is an experience to benefit your body and mind,” she added with a chuckle.

Unlike other massage therapist Moje does not use her hands but has scientifically proven electric equipment that does all the soothing.

She has a bed and a chair that have given many customers joy.

“The bed scans and detects pain, tension, blood clots or any defects in the body,” she said.

“This chair called ceralove chair deals with the reproductive system, dialysis system, reduce constipation and kidney problems,” she added.

Moje further recommended her equipment for people suffering from stroke, fibroids, cysts, erectile dysfunction, anxiety and migraine.

“It has also been proven to kill cancer cells,” Moje said.

She however said her two most priced assets can’t be used on intoxicated people, expecting women or any person who had been surgically operated on in less than three months.

“At the moment I don’t have any employees because there’s no workload. I just switch on the machines and they work on my clients,” she said, adding that in the next five years she hopes to own a mobile massage car which will allow him to service her clients from the comfort of their homes.

“I’m currently formalising medical aid paperwork to allow my clients to use their medical aid cards for my services,” she said.

She said G-Irish Massage Business Therapy’s customers’ age range is 14 years and above.

“The elderly frequent my office and I also have men who come here to try out the machines. We’ve had feedback that men with EDS have been cured after a couple of sessions,” added Moje. She further said her elderly clients find it difficult to go upstairs to access her service.

The business was recognized at the Northern Women’s Expo, scooping position one in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

G-Irish massage therapy charges ranges between P50 and P300 depending on the duration of time and equipment used.