Tebby in seventh heaven

Gospel singer releases latest BDP-inspired album

Local Gospel artist and composer Tebby has released her 7th Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) album ahead of the party’s Presidential elections to be held in Kang this weekend.

The album comprises of six songs including title track ‘Are yeng go tlhopha’ which the LP is named after.

Other offerings include: ‘E fetile Bulela Ditswe’, ‘Konopo e Khibitswana’, ‘Madomi re Tshwaragane’, ‘Domi Fela’ and ‘Elections 2019’.

The music centres around the impending 2019 general elections and BDP Parliament candidates across the 57 constituencies.

Tebby’s previous BDP-enfused releases include: 2009 elections, BDP victory celebration, Elections 2014, Bots50, Women’s Wing and BDP anniversary.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the popular performer revealed she has been working with BDP for the past 12 years promoting its mandate through music.

Tebby explained it was initially a business-inspired relationship as she was paid for performing at the party’s political rallies. However, she eventually took up membership and is now a staunch supporter.

“The party asked me to compose a song for them, ‘Re Ikana Ka Domi’ which became a hit. They were impressed so I decided to continue working with them and became a member. Music is a powerful tool that can create awareness and motivate people to register and vote,” stressed the songbird, adding that although she is marketing the party through her music she also encourages people to vote.

“I am currently busy at the moment doing singles for parliament and council candidates across the country. They give me their profiles and I compose songs,” revealed the woman born Tebogo Setlhomo.