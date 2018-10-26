Three Francistown youth, Kabelo Woto, Lesedi Ntaya, Gaolese Gaofose are embarking on an anti women abuse awareness campaign slated for 8 November at John Mackenzie School.

The one-day event, in partnership with Kgalajwe Foundation, will focus on sensitizing the nation on social ills that affect women in the country.

Held under the theme, ‘Tears I cry’, the event will feature key members of society who will address issues on women abuse.

It culminates with a poetry night featuring some of the best poets in the country, including Berry Heart, Poetic Sensei and many others.

Keep following The Voice for more information.