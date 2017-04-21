Team BW to take Bahamas by storm

Montsho leads ladies relay teams in the World Relay meet

This weekend Amantle Montsho will feature in the international relay competitions for the first time since completing her two year suspension.

The 400m sprinter will lead a team of ladies and mixed relay team to Bahamas for the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World relays.

Botswana will be looking to improve from position eight obtained from the last relays. The team comprising of 12 athletes left the country on Wednesday.

Montsho has also qualified for the World Championships with an impressive time of 52:00.

Speaking to Voice Sport she said though it will be her first time to compete in World Relay competitions she is confident that the team will set a new National Record.

“All we need is a new record and a win will be a bonus for us. This will be my first experience since I started my athletics career. I have only competed competed in the African relays,” she said.

Botswana’s golden girl said she has put her mind and soul on the competitions which will give her good practice ahead of the World Championships.

“I’ve trained hard for this competition as we are expecting tough competition from teams like Jamaica and USA,” she said.

Montsho said as a senior athlete she has taken over a role of motivator to encourage her teammates to remain focused and to have self belief.

“It’s important that we believe in ourselves,” Montsho said. She said stage fright often contributes to athletes’ dismal performances.

On the men’s side, the World’s Relays’ second fastest 400m sprinter Baboloki Thebe said the team is injury free and ready to take on the best in the world.

Thebe said although the leader in the 400m is currently from Bahamas, he’s under no pressure.

“Should he be featured in the relays I’ll do my best to beat him and go top of the log,” he said.

“It’s not by chance that I’m currently on the second spot with Karabo Sibanda third. This shows that we are indeed a very strong team,” said Thebe.

Team coach Mogomotsi Otsetswe shared his athletes’ sentiments.

The ever charismatic coach told Voice Sport that their preparations started in January giving his team ample time to condition their bodies for the Bahamas meet.

He further said having veteran athletes Isaac Makwala and Montsho is an advantage as they will give guidance to the young ones.