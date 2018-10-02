Teachers undergoing military training

Over 300 teachers accommodated at Matsiloje BDF Camp

A Life Skills Workshop sanctioned by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development Pearl Ramokoka has set the employer against labour union BOPEU (Botswana Public Employees Union).

The BOPEU Deputy Secretary General, Ketlhapeleng Karabo told journalists at a press conference in Francistown on Tuesday, that public servants employed in various Technical Colleges and Brigades received a Savingram on August 29 inviting them to what was termed a ‘Life Skills Workshop’.

However, he claimed the workshop has since turned into a paramilitary training for the 300 unfortunate teachers who are at Matsiloje Training Camp.

“Our members wake up at 4am and are made to run 8km everyday. This is unacceptable as our members are ordinary teachers from fields such as carpentry, welding and bricklaying,” complained Karabo.

According to Karabo, the training commenced on September 10 and was scheduled to continue until October 8.

He insisted the Ministry did not consult with the union before dumping their members at the BDF camp.

“We are informed by our members that para-military training include military drills, parades and marching conducted by uniformed members of the BDF,” he said.

Karabo lamented that despite the many complaints by their members the union was denied entry into the army facility.

He said this was against the ‘applicable legislation’, which recognises them as a registered trade union with a right to access and interact with members whenever there’s a workplace grievance.

He further grieved this could be perceived as an attempt by the Ministry of Employment and the BDF to conceal the paramilitary training, which he termed unlawful, unconstitutional and a threat to peace and democracy.

“There’s no basis or justification for civilian public servants who work as lectures and trainers to be subjected to para-military trainings in a BDF controlled camp,” pointed out the fiery Karabo.

The BOPEU Deputy Secretary General said they also wondered if it is a coincidence that these ‘suspicious’ para-military trainings are conducted on the eve of the 2019 General Elections.

“Do we have reason to believe or suspect that some within the Ministry and the BDF are planning acts of sabotage on the state?” wondered Karabo.

The BOPEU DSG however said they expect the situation to be resolved imminently, after the Attorney General made an undertaking that the training at Matsiloje camp be stopped.

“This was after our legal team issued a statutory notice of intention to sue. We hope the BDF personnel in charge will respect and abide by the concessions made by the Attorney General,” continued Karabo, adding that their members can only partake in the workshop on a purely voluntary basis.

To get further clarity on the matter a questionnaire was sent to the BDF and relevant ministry, but both had failed to respond at the time of going to print.