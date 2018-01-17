Teacher knifed to death at her cattle post

Police in Selebi-Phikwe are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old woman who was found dead with a knife wound at Bonwanonyane cattle post near Sefophe.

The deceased was a teacher at Mount Pleasant English medium school in Selebi Phikwe and had visited her cattle post when she was killed.

Assistant Superintendent Sedisa Malefho of Botshabelo Police station, confirmed the incident and added that the deceased originates from Pallaroad.

“We received a report from one of the relatives at around 9am on Sunday. Our officers attended to the scene and found the lifeless body of the woman lying in a pool of blood. The body was taken to the hospital where it was certified dead,” he said.

He has appealed to members of the public to help with any information that may help in the arrest of the culprit.