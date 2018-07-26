Teacher admitted in hospital after BDF lion attack

A teacher has been admitted in hospital with serious injuries after being mauled by a lion at the Sir Seretse Khama army barracks in Mogoditshane while students who witnessed the attack are scheduled for professional counselling.

The incident took place during an education tour at the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Animal Awareness Park.

BDF spokesperson, Major Fana Maswabi, said in a press statement earlier today that: “BDF takes issues of public safety very seriously at the Animal Awareness Park and such unfortunate incidents are highly regretable. At this moment, the Commander, BDF has appointed a board of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident.”

When probed for further details of the attack, Major Maswabi could only share that the injuries are serious and that the victim is in hospital.

“You should acknowledge that this is a fresh matter, we are still in shock and are investigating,” he said.

The incident happened just a few months after a BDF recruit suffered a similar attack from a BDF lion at the same site.