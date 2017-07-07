Teacher accused of fondling girl, 10

*He was once accused of raping a mentally challenged girl

Broadhurst Police are investigating a case in which a 46-year-old teacher at Hillcrest International School was reported for indecent assault.

Though he has not been remanded in custody pending investigations, the school has suspended Newman Gaobonwe, a Physical Education teacher for allegedly fondling his student, a 10-year-old’s private parts.

According to the girl’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, Gaobonwe had on the day on the incident, given all students in the class indemnity forms except her daughter.

“He gave all the students letters to give to their parents and asked mine to follow him to his office, a thing that turned into my daughter’s nightmare.”

She said that at the office, the teacher touched and fondled her daughter’s private parts.

“My daughter said that he inserted his hand under her pants and only stopped when other students came to the office to pick balls.”

Narrating the story with a sad face, the anguished mother said that the teacher gave her daughter a medal to silence her.

The mother said that she did not notice anything unusual because she was angry at her daughter for not zipping the bag since she has the tendency to lose things.

“When her aunt complained of headache that was when she let it out that the aunt’s headache was better that her torture at the school,” she said.

The matter was reported to both the school authorities and the police.

Deputy School Head, Thando Nxumalo, confirmed that indeed one of their teachers has been suspended to give way for police investigations relating to an indecent assault incident that took place.

Though Nxumalo declined to give further details fearing this may jeopardize investigations, the school through its Director Administration, Suhail sent a memo to parents notifying them of what transpired.

“We sadly report to you that it has come to our notice that our P.E teacher, Mr Gaobone called a Standard Five girl on Tuesday last week to his office under the pretext of giving her an indemnity form. It is alleged that he fondled the girl,” reads the letter in part.

The letter further says the case is with police and that the school is taking all precautionary measures to ensure that children are safe.

However, the man at the centre of controversy dismissed having fondled the girl claiming he only gave her a hug.

“It was just a hug,” he said and added that he gave her the medal to motivate her as a new girl doing football.

“I have bad luck and was warned long back to pray but I ignored my advisers. This is the end of my life,” he sobbed.

It is not the first time that Gaobonwe who is also a former Tafic Coach has been involved in a sexual offence as he was once accused of raping an 11-year-old mentally challenged primary school student in Francistown.

Meanwhile, Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Senior Superintendent, Bonosi Molapisi has confirmed that indeed his office was handling the case.

“It is a new case that we are still looking on and cannot divulge much information.”