Teach the poor to fish – Kwambala

City of Francistown’s Itekeng ward councilor, Lesego Kwambala has urged the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to teach destitute persons how to catch fish rather than giving them the fish.

In a motion he intends to move in the full council session today (Friday), Kwambala wants the City of Francistown to resolve to identify additional small scale empowerment opportunities to reserve opportunities for the marginalized groups.

Kwambala told Voice Money in an interview that the current status quo of providing orphaned and needy persons with the monthly food basket is not a practical approach to dealing with issues of poverty and destitution.

“The government is channeling a lot of funds towards destitute persons annually. But none of them are graduating from the paucity they are living in despite the millions being channeled into the destitution programme,” lamented Kwambala.

According to the city’s budget proposals presented to a special full council some three months ago, a total of P5 139 100 has been set aside to ensure that no destitute in the area lack basic necessities during the 2018/19 financial year.

The council increased last year’s vote for relief of destitute by P148 260, City of Francistown’s Finance Committee chairperson Zibanani Benfield announced during the special full council session.

“A vote of P5 139 100 has been proposed to cater for the 550 destitute people resident in the council’s jurisdiction,” announced Benfield when presenting P223 412 750 budget for the council during a special full council session then.

It is against this backdrop that the youthful councilor was urging the President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s administration should sooner than later stratagem stratagems aimed at graduating destitute persons.

“It is high time destitute people graduate from government dependency,” said Kwambala, adding that economic empowerment of the needy people would go a long way in fighting poverty.