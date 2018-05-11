Taxi theft suspect remanded

Village Principal Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, has further remanded car-theft suspect Lesego Bajaki Keobusitse who is accused of stealing a taxi.

Court heard that on the 23rd of August 2013 in Molepolole the accused person asked taxi driver, Oduetse Kgame, to take him to Sir Seretse Khama Barracks in Mogoditshane.

Upon arrival at the barracks, it is alleged that Keobusitse who claimed to be a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier and going by the name Sergeant Ntwayagae, went to the ATM to withdraw cash but claimed the machine was not working.

He is said to have asked Kgame to go to Gaborone West shops with him where he was meeting a friend who was to give him the taxi fare.

When they arrived at the shops, Kgame told Keobusitse he wanted to buy airtime and they both went to the shop. “As I was buying airtime, he asked me to give him the car keys claiming to have left something in the car. He did not come back and the car was also no where to be found. I reported the matter to the police and when we went to enquire at the BDF camp they said there was no one by the name of Sergeant Ntwayagae,” reads Kgame statement.

After two weeks the car was found abandoned at Mabutsane village.

The case has been dragging for the past two years as the accused was on bail and failed to attend court for mention.

In 2016 he refused to cross examine the witness saying the statement was written in English and he wanted it in Setswana.

In his defence, Keobusitse denied stealing the car and told court that on the day of the incident he had gone to check his girlfriend and that after 30 minutes he returned and did not find Kgame at the shops.

He however did not dispute claiming to be Sergeant Ntwayagae.

Magistrate Makifi ordered that the accused avail himself to the police for finger printing to establish if he does not have any previous offences.