Tati river lodge’s soul Sundays

Revelers to welcome the icey June in grand style at TRL

The monthly Tati River Lodge Soul Sundays session is back this weekend courtesy of Redd’s and Kgalagadi Breweries.

The popular sessions happens every last Sunday of the month at the TRL Pool area.

This Sunday Bulawayo legendary Disc Jockey Mellow T will be on the ones and twos alongside DJs Cue, Da Drat, Dude, OT, Snipes and Cheng.

The event kicks off from 12 noon until 1100hrs at night.

City slickers and night crawlers are expected to turn up in their hundreds to welcome the winter season in style.

Activities on the day include swimming (until 1800hrs) and instant photo printing.

Revelers are encouraged to bring swimwear and camp chairs.

Redd’s will be selling at half price on the day including a bucket promotion.

The TRL Soul Sundays has become one of the biggest social events at the end of every month, adding a spark to the rather dull Francistown’s night life. Entry is P30.