Tarzolisters court Tawanda

Award winning House Kwasa duo Tarzolisters are courting the multi-talented Dr Tawanda for their upcoming single in March.

The Masunga born 21-year-olds scooped the Best House Kwasa Album award at the Northern Arts Awards in December last year.

The album, titled ‘Bigger Godo’, was recorded and mastered by J-Black in Francistown.

“The award was a good motivation for us and we thank Batswana for believing in our talent. We are confident that going forward we’ll be a household name in Botswana and Southern Africa,” the pair told Grooving.