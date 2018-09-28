Tan Sri Limkokwing honoured

Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Worldwide, Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr. Limkokwing has been bestowed with the title; Lord Limkokwing of Holton, UK.

This is in recognition of his decade long advocacy of fusing the best talents of education, industry and peace-building to change the world.

According to a statement from the higher learning institute, Lord Limkokwing has been instrumental in changing British and worldwide perception of Malaysian education and initiated closer collaborations with the Commonwealth and the United Nations where he has paved the way for Malaysia to play a significant role.

Lord Limkokwing is Chair of the Advisory Board; United Nations Global Compact, Malaysia.

The Asia Pacific CSR Council awarded him the honour of Father of Responsible Innovation & Creative Education.

He is a member of The World Federation of UN Friends and was also awarded the Salver of Honour by the World Federation of Friends of the United Nations.

His lifelong journey empowering people and nations was paid fitting tribute when he received the Commonwealth Champions Award and is only the eight recipient of this prestigious award in the history of the Commonwealth.

“He is truly one of the world’s most highly decorated citizens for excellence in innovation, communications, advertising, education and as an international peacemaker,” reads the statement.

Lord Limkokwing is also credited with spearheading the process of reforming many of the world’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, a vital sub sector of many a country’s education system.

”His pioneering endeavours in building a strong TVET workforce with high-tech, skill-based training has created generations of young entrepreneurs who are contributing to transforming their nations. His contributions has been recognised and he has been awarded: Global TVET Leadership for Economic Transformation by ASIC (Accreditation Service For International Schools, Colleges & Universities) the United Kingdom based globally recognized authority on accreditation of higher education institutions worldwide and IVETA (International Vocational Education & Training Association, UK) – TVET UK’s International President – Limkokwing University was declared “Global TVET Model University”.

The statement further states that the University is also recognised as Malaysia’s University of Edu-Tourism in recognition of its achievement attracting youths to the country.

QS Apple (Asia Pacific Professional Leaders in Education) designated the University as the University of the Future, the Ministry of Higher Education awarded the accolade University of Innovation and the Malaysian government recognizes Limkokwing University and the University of Transformation.

In addition, the University has won more than 200 awards for creativity and innovation in education from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and Africa over the last few years.

In 2018 Limkokwing University was awarded 1st position Best Private University at the Botswana Human Resource Development Skills Fair and Career Clinics event.