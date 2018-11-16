Taking a different lane

Swapping Trial Balances for the Salon Me and My Business

Having worked as a trained accountant for four years, Lesego Leburu decided to quit her profession, swapping Trial Balances for the salon.

It proved to be an inspired decision, as six years later her business Hair Lane has risen to become one of the leading hair and beauty establishments in the country.

Nestled in the heart of Railpark Mall, where it has been based ever since the shopping centre opened in 2012, Hair Lane is a testament to the Selibe-Phikwe native’s hard work and vision.

“The reason why I quit my profession is because of my love for fashion and travelling; I couldn’t do both at the same time. I decided to quit and focus on business,” explained the 38-year-old (although she looks much younger), adding that before starting her beauty-centred enterprise she used to travel around the world buying men’s clothes to sell locally.

“As time went on, because I am someone who loves fashion, I decided to venture into the hair business – but in the beginning it was only a nail bar. So with the passage of time it meant the business grew and I included the hair section,” continued the glamorous mother-of-one, who turned up for the interview sporting an impressive bob, her subtle make-up perfectly applied and providing a healthy glow.

Despite the existence of several similar set-ups around Gaborone, Leburu says her business is doing very well and has built up a regular and loyal client base over the years.

Pausing for a second as she contemplates the challenges Hair Lane faces, she declares there are no major ones, apart from employees who occasionally abscond from work.

“Financially I would not say the business is doing badly. I believe I make enough to be able to pay my employees, rental and other operational costs of the business,” disclosed the businesswoman, who currently employs ten staff members, including a full-time manager to run the business on her behalf, as the globe-trotter is often out of the country.

“I am not there from morning to evening but I make sure I pass by every day when I am around to check my books; remember I am an accountant so I check my books daily,” laughed Leburu, who revealed she has big plans for her business – plans that involve the opening of at least two more branches in the not-too-distant future.

“Right now I cannot mention the places that I am going open the other branches outside Gaborone. We are still engaged in discussions and nothing has been signed yet,” stressed the accountant-cum-beautician boss.