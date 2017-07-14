Tafic Tagwilila celebrations

After a dramatic return to the Premier League, Tafic FC are now racing against time to prepare the team for life in the first tier.

Matjiminyenga has come up with fundraising initiatives under the tagline Tafic Operation Tagwilila Celebrations.

One such event has been slated for 5th August at the Francistown Sports Complex.

The event involves a fitness aerobathon at Gallo Mall in the morning and a music festival from 3pm.

The line-up for the show includes Vee, Mc Maswe, Han C, Drama Boi and many others.

Tickets sell for P80 (single) and P120 (double).