Tafic rue missed opportunities

Tafic’s assistant coach Elias Chinyemba was left to rue his team’s poor defending and finishing in the one all draw against visiting Police XI at the Francistown Sports Complex on Tuesday night.

Tafic looked set to pocket their second three points of the season until a defensive blunder allowed the cops to equalize three minutes from time.

“I thought we did not defend well and that cost us two points. To me it’s two points lost rather than a point gained. Had we defended better we would have won the game. I am disappointed with the result,” the Matjimenyenga gaffer told Voice Sport.

“I guess it’s back to the drawing board for us. We are going to work hard to improve our defending. We will do our best so as not to lose points this way in our future game,” he added.

Expressing his disappointment at his team’s blunt attack, Chinyemba said, “Missing chances is our game and we need to improve on our conversion rate because goals win matches. We cannot afford to go on missing chances and expect to do well in the league.”

Tafic created clear cut chances that could have seen them score at least another two goals but their fluffy form in front of goal let them down.

The Francistowners have scored just four times in their opening four league outings, although they have only conceded four as well.

For his part, Police XI coach Isaiah Mogwadi was happy with the away point and commended his players for sticking to the game plan.

“My boys played according to instruction and the point we got is valuable after our two loses,” he said.