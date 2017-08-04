Tafic red weekend

The city of Francistown is expected to be painted red this weekend as ‘Operation Tagwilila’ celebrations gets underway.

The day will start with an aerobathon on Saturday morning at Galo Mall parking area. The aerobathon will include zumba, hi-low, kata bo and kata box.

In the afternoon at 3pm, fans will track to Francistown Sports Complex where they’ll find DJs warming up the dance floor.

Operation Tagwilila celebrations is an initiative by Cue Beat Production whose sole purpose is to raise funds for the club.