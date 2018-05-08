Tables turn on sureties as suspected human traffickers flee

Three men will lose their property if they fail to pay P15 000 to the state before the end of business hours today.

Egbert Nsukwa, Ranzi Moyo and Bafalisi Onthametsi are racing against time to raise the money.

The trio appeared before Francistown High Court Judge, Bashi Moesi today to show cause why they should not pay the money, but all of them failed to give valid reasons.

The three are sureties for three suspected Malawian human traffickers, John Mayodi, Enock Nkatha and Gaston Kamanga respectively, who have since fled the country after they were granted conditional bail by the High Court.

When asked why he should not pay the money, Nsuku- a pharmacy technician, pleaded with the court to buy him time while he tried to locate Mayodi.

He was however not so convincing as he told the court that he was doubtful of finding the evasive suspect as he has been trying his phone to no avail. “I am asking the court to at least give me a break down on how I can raise the money because I don’t think I can find him,” the surety said.

Moyo who claimed to be illiterate said he is unemployed at the moment and pleaded with the court to offer him easy payment terms.

He said that he is currently staying at his mother’s house in Tonota and that he had no property to be attached. “I used to have a car but I sold it,” Moyo said adding

that he is the bread winner at his house.

For his part, Onthametsi who is a car dealer said that he was not against paying the P15 000, but that he entered into the bond with the assumption that the police were going to work hand in hand with him. “I was looking at the bail conditions. One of them being that the suspect should report twice a week and that they surrender their travel documents,” Onthametsi said adding that he was convinced that there was no way Kamanga was going to flee the country.

The car dealer said that he suspected that Kamanga was still in the country.

He also told the court that he had no personal property except the one he shares with his wife as they are married in community of property.

In his ruling, Justice Moesi ordered the three men to each pay the sum of 15 000 to the state, failure of which their property will be auctioned. “It is made on the basis that none of them provided any reason why they should not pay the money,” Moesi said adding that they can appeal to the Court of Appeal in 30 days.