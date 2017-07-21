A.T.I to rock Tagwilila

Organisers of the Tafic FC Tagwilila Celebrations have dropped La Timmy and replaced him with the man of the moment A.T.I.

With his current hit dominating the airwaves Mr ‘Khiring khiring khorong’ is back in demand and Francistowners are waiting with bated breath.

The 5th August music celebrations in partnership with CueBeat Production is part of the club’s fundraising initiatives.

Some of the activities sanctioned by the Tafic executive include a winter fitness aerobathon and Tafic legends exhibition match against Zebras Masters.