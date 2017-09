A host of stars will perform at the Tonota College of Education Freshers Ball After Party.

MC Maswe will lead a ‘battalion’ of entertainers for the annual event in Tonota.

The star studded line-up include traditional artist Maghebula, ‘Tlhomela’ hitmakers Madala vs KellyJess, Beauty Queens, Fezo, Justin Gunjah and Spiza Valentino.

P40 gets you in.