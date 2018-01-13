Systems down as Galaxy shines on

Jwaneng Galaxy this afternoon defeated their host Security Systems 2-0 in a BTC Premiership match played in Lobatse.

It was a promising start for Systems as they frequented the Galaxy goal post in the first half, but the visitor’s goalkeeper, Ezekiel Morake, was up for the task keeping the enterprising host’s strike force at bay.

The Jwaneng outfit had to make crucial tactical decisions, substituting marksman, Atisang Batsi, who was injured and brought in Terrence Mandaza.

The Zimbabwean international brought the much needed pace upfront unhinging the Systems defense.

Galaxy’s efforts were rewarded just towards the end of the first stanza as Gilbert Baruti opened the scoreline through a free kick.

In the second half Galaxy continued piling pressure upfront, forcing the hosts to concede an own goal and further extending their lead beyond the Systems reach.

Speaking to Voice Sport after the match Systems Coach, Thaloba Machine Nthaga, expressed disappointment on his players performance and decisions.

He said they did not show any hunger for goals and that their attitude killed them.

“I think we were poor today and failed to just do the basics and I am not happy with the efforts we put in. Kago Nfila’s injury was a forced substitution which affected my plans because I had wanted to substitute immediately after half time. If my players do not work on their attitude we will not win, and honestly despite their victory Galaxy did not play well either,” said Nthaga

Galaxy Coach, Matshidiso Moseki, was happy that they got the maximum points in an away fixture.

He said he was happy with the result looking at the fact that it was the first game after the long festive break.

In other games played this afternoon Police XI and Gaborone United played to a four all draw, Orapa United defeated Centre Chiefs 1-0 while Gilport Lions lost 2-1 to Sankoyo Bush Bucks.