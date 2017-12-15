Sweet victory

Transgender to walk down the aisle this weekend

The court ruling couldn’t have come at a better time for local transgender Tshepo Kgositau who is set to marry her long time sweetheart in Cape Town this weekend.

Kgositau emerged victorious on Tuesday after the court ruled that the government through Registrar of births and deaths should recognize her as female even though she was originally registered as male.

The government was given up to seven days to consider the local heroine, who recently received an award at the prestigious feather awards, as female and issue her a new identity card bearing ‘female’ instead of ‘male’ on the gender marker.

The ruling was delivered by High Court Judge, Leatile Dambe, much to the joy of her friends and relatives who have been by her side as she fought her battle in court.

And although her Congolese fiancé, Beltony Kanza (28) was denied VISA by Botswana Government their wedding is set to be celebrated with close family and friends Cape Town.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice early this year, Kgositau revealed that she underwent gender re- assignment surgery on December 6, 2016.