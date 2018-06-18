Suspended FRAFA Secretary loses first round with costs

Suspended Secretary at the Francistown Region Football Association (FRAFA) Isaac Mabuta lost the first round with costs in a case where he is challenging his suspension.

Mabuta made an urgent application to the High court claiming that his suspension was unconstitutional.

He was suspended last October following allegations that he refused to submit financial statements to the committee.

In his founding affidavit filed before court, Mabuta argued that his suspension was a ploy to frustrate his chances of standing for elections.

“Botswana Football Association leadership and its agents have tried tirelessly to frustrate my standing in the elections and have clutched at straws several times as already demonstrated,” reads part of Mabuta’s affidavit.

Mabuta has always maintained the letter he received was vague and claimed it did not show the grounds of his suspension.

Francistown High Court judge, Phadi Solomon, ruled in favour of the BFA in the preliminary stages of the case.

Mabuta’s lawyer Mbiganyi Mizha stated that the respondents have already filed their heads of arguments and that they will also file theirs on the 21st of June.

Hearing has been scheduled for the 21st of August.