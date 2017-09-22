Suspended BDPYL member resigns

One of the nine suspended members of the Botswana Democratic Party Youth League (BDPYL), Bonang Morapedi, has resigned from the party.

Morapedi who was serving as Information officer resigned this week and served his former party with a one sentence letter.

In an interview with The Voice, Morapedi said that he resigned because of selective justice within the BDP.

“In any organisation there are rules and regulations that must be followed by all but at BDP it looks like some of those regulations are not meant for all.”

He pointed out a group calling itself, ‘Bana ba System’ as the one that enjoys freedom. “During our Youth League Congress in Tsabong some of them flew with the party Chairman while we went by road, you can see that there is favouritism.”

However, the youthful politician from Francistown South said that he was yet to decide on his destination.

“Currently the opposition is still riddled with controversy and I will not be doing myself justice to join them now,” he added.

Efforts to get a comment from the party’s Communications and International Relations Chairperson, Thapelo Pabalinga failed as his phone rang rang unanswered.