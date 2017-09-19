Suspects attack journalists in court

There was drama at Broadhurst Magistrates court yesterday (Monday) as suspected criminals under the escort of police officers and prison warders, attacked journalists for taking photos and videos.

The dramatic incident took place just after police officers uncuffed the suspects inside the courtroom before the magistrate arrived.

One of the suspects, later identified as murder and rape accused-Joseph Boheto, snatched a baton from a police Special Constable and hurled it at the camera men that were inside court, sending the crowd to a corner in panic.

More police officers were deployed to beef up the escort team and contain the situation that was spiraling out of control.

When the situation subsided and the court session finally commenced, the prosecution announced that some of the suspects who are facing robbery charges were still at large.

The suspects who include Phenyo Kgabonngwe (22), Nicolas Sibanda, Mmusi Ntshaba (20), Thato Gosejwang (23), Boitshoko Chepete (19), Atang Kgoreletso (20) and others that were not before court are facing two counts of robbery.

Details of the charge sheet were that the suspects on August 2017, at Nandos, in Mogoditshane village, acting jointly and in concert, robbed Sakarea Rebaone of a black Samsung tab worth P2 800.00 and P700.00 cash further imposing personal violence on the victim.

For the second count, still acting in concert, the suspects are also accused to have allegedly robbed Thabiso Kgongwana of a black Huawei Smartphone worth P850.00, whilst threatening to assault him.

The state prosecutor told the court that the 1st accused, Kutlo Ramagonono (25) was not present before the court and was yet to be arrested.

Given a chance to speak before the court, the suspects said they were wrongly accused.

They told the court that they had been remanded in custody and that they only admitted to the offence to avoid police torture.

The 6th accused, Boitshoko Chepete, pleaded with court to grant him bail, saying he is a form five student and about to sit for his BGCSE examinations.

“My name has never been mentioned during investigations, but it was written on the charge sheet,” he said.

He also told the court that the police brutally tortured him and that he is still on medication.

The prosecutor told the court that investigations into the matter are ongoing as offences took place on different occasions.

The court advised Chepete to submit proof that he is indeed a form five student at the next mention.

The magistrate also ordered that the suspects be further remanded in police custody.

The case continues on October 5th.