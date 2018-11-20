Suspected thief survives petrol poisoning

A suspected thief escaped death by a whisker after drinking paraffin in a holding cell.

Police have said Thebeetsile Garerakane 39, allegedly drank the poisonous liquid in an attempt to commit suicide.

During Garerakane’s arraignment at the Molepolole Magistrate court this week, Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso said the suspect was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

However Garerakane rubbished the attempted suicide claims by the police and told the court that the police gave him paraffin to drink in an attempt to extract a confession from him.

“I am shocked because at the time the incident occurred I was remanded for failing to appear for mention and when my lady friend came to visit me, she also got arrested,“ he protested.

Garerakane and his co-accused Kearoma Kgosiitsile (38) and Kefilwe Ntwaagae (31) whose boyfriend and two others were still at large are accused of breaking into Kabo Baneng’s house in Botshabelo ward on June 5th, 2018 and stealing household goods and clothes.

Stolen items include Jordan sneakers worth P1 200.00, Hunters shoes worth P 600.00, Timberland trousers valued at P1 600.00 and Botswana Defence Force uniform and others all amounting to P6 700.00.

In her defence, Kgosiitsile said she had only dated Garerakane for two months at the time of his arrest. She said she was shocked that when she visited the police station to inquire about her boyfriend’s arrest, she too was nabbed and detained.

“The accused have various residential places including Mmopane and Dikgonnyane, we anticipate more charges as the accused have some stolen properties that have already been identified by the owners,” the prosecutor told the court.

Magistrate Khuto remanded the accused couple in custody until November 16th to enable the police to conclude their investigations