Suspected thief granted bail

A suspected cell phone thief momentarily escaped the prison cells when she was granted bail by Broadhurst Magistrates Court on Monday.

26-year-old Tshoganetso John of Magapatona ward in Tutume, is accused of stealing two phones with a combined worth of P8, 500.

Court heard that on the 2nd of January in Gaborone’s Extension 27 location, John allegedly stole a Michael Tshose’s black Samsung Galaxy J7 valued at P3, 500 and his Huawei P9 lite valued at P5, 000.

During the hearing, state prosecutor, Oamogetswe Gaboutlwelwe had pleaded with court not to grant John bail noting that investigations were still at an initial stage.

She revealed the authorities were trying to locate the person who bought the stolen phones, adding that they know the person’s place of work but not their residence.

“Our fear is that the accused might interfere with our investigations as we have not yet approached the buyer of the stolen phones. There is a possibility that she might alert her and she destroy the evidence therefore we plead with court to give us time to finish our investigations,” argued Gaboutlwelwe.

However, the prosecution’s plea was in vain as Magistrate Tshepo Thedi granted John bail on the condition that she pays P500 and turns up for court on the mentioned dates.

She further ordered that the accused not to interfere with the police’s investigations or the state witnesses.

John’s next mention is set for the 24th of April.