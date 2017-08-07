Suspected thief betrayed by his own footprints

Battered and bruised, a 31-year-old man, believed to be part of a five-man gang who broke into Tlokweng’s Pep store and made off with P59, 000 worth of cash and goods, appeared before Extension II court last Thursday.

The suspect, Kabelo Steven was initially implicated in the August 1 robbery after police followed footprints leading directly from the crime scene to his house.

After searching the accused’s home, officers found a number of torn notes with serial numbers matching those left behind at the crime scene.

To date, Steven, who limped into court with the aid of crutches, is the only person to have been arrested in connection with the robbery, with the other four suspects still on the loose.

Details of the charge sheet are that Steven, while in the company of four others, broke into Pep in Tlokweng by Engine mall, and, after gaining entry to the store’s safe, stole P42, 000 cash as well as goods worth P17, 000.

According to the officer investigating the case, Rapelang Gaolekwe, P400 was recovered from the suspect’s house, with the rest of the stolen cash still unaccounted for.

Steven pleaded with court to postpone his bail hearing until he finds an attorney to represent him.

He was duly remanded in custody, with his next appearance scheduled for August 17th.