Suspected sugar-mummy killer granted bail

Youthful murder suspect, Percy Pabale, was this week granted temporary relief as Broadhurst Magistrate, Tshepo Thedi, released him on bail for the murder of his married lover.

The 27-year-old Pabale is accused of killing 43-year-old Clara Mabutho, by stabbing her on the back with a sharp object early last month.

After the incident Thedi is said to have handed himself over to Mogoditshane police station where he claimed to have had a misunderstanding with the deceased.

The deceased’s body was found lying in a pool of blood near Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School and was rushed to the hospital where she was certified dead.

The accused’s lawyer, Anthony Ahulu of Nkwe Attorneys, told court that after a long discussion with the state prosecutor they agreed that the accused be granted bail as the investigations are almost complete.

He further told the court that his client has been cooperative with police investigations.

Magistrate Thedi granted Pabale bail a P2 500 cash bail and ordered that he provide two citizen sureties who each bound themselves with P1000.

She ordered that the accused should report once a week at Mogoditshane police station between 7:30am to 16:30pm.

The accused was further instructed not to interfere with state witnesses and to at all times reside at his place of residence until the matter is concluded.

Magistrate Thedi also ordered that Pabale should attend all court sessions as and when required and to never commit any offence whilst on bail.