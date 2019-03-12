Suspected serial rapist remanded

Claims youngest ‘victim’, 14, is his girlfriend

A 23-year-old man accused of raping three teenage girls has been remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrates Court.

Described as a nuisance by long-suffering residents of Lekgwapheng ward, Karabo Sebetso’s alleged victims range from 14 to 19 years old.

The first case against him dates back to 29 May 2016 and involves the youngest complainant – an individual Sebetso insists is his girlfriend.

Court heard that on the night in question, the youthful teen was attending a birthday party in Borakalalo ward.

At around midnight, Sebetso reportedly dragged her from the party to a nearby abandoned house, where he allegedly raped her for the rest of the night.

Then, on December 20 of the same year, the suspect allegedly attacked a 16-year-old who had been sent by her mother to buy a candle from a nearby tuck-shop.

Sebetso is accused of dragging the complainant from a passage, insulting her and threatening to hit her with a brick.

He allegedly kissed her and forced her to kiss him back before leading her to a toilet and raping her several times.

Almost a year later, on the evening of 16 December 2017, Sebetso is said to have raped a 19-year-old woman who was on her way to church with a friend.

The alleged serial rapist reportedly pulled the lady by the hand to a certain house, where he locked the door, undressed and raped her five times.

In all three of the allegations, the suspect is said to have not used a condom.

During the mention, the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent, Uyapo Koketso told court Sebetso was once arrested but escaped.

“May the accused be remanded to protect the society. When people see the accused they see him as a threat, even those who are not victims,” warned Koketso.

For his part, Sebetso, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, claimed the 14-year-old complainant was his lover, adding that they even live together.

He further requested that all three complainants be called within a short period to address the court.

“We are dealing with preliminary issues. If there is something you want to address the court with, you will say it during trial,” responded Senior Magistrate Nthabiseng Merafhe-Tladi before remanding Sebetso in custody.

The date of the next mention was set for March 12.