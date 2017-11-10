Suspected serial rapist in court

A 30-year-old man from Motokwe village in Kweneng West, Onkgomoditse Kgolo has appeared before Molepolole Magistrate court to answer for two counts of rape.

Details of the case as stated on the charge sheet have indicated that the rape suspect allegedly molested a 42-year-old woman at Molehele ward on two different occasions in 2015.

He is also suspected to have raped another woman, aged 39 at Gamoriti ward still in Motokwe in 2016.

The suspected rapist had allegedly given the 42- year old woman a ride in his donkey cart from Motokwe to Khakheye when the incident happened.

On the way, she stopped the cart to relief herself in the bush and that’s when Kgolo sneaked up on her from behind and raped her.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old victim stated that Kgolo had followed her from Chencha Madi bar at night and pounced just when she was about to enter her house.

“ He hit me with a brick and raped me while I was unconscious,” she stated.

She further told the court that when she came to, Kgolo gave her water to wash off the blood on her face and took her to his house.

“ His sister asked him why he injured and raped me and he warned her to stop meddling in his affairs.”

Kgolo however argued that the women had consensual sex with him.

“ One of them did it for free while I paid the older one P30.00 and a can of beef,” he said.

He will appear again in court on November 14th.