Suspected poachers remanded for possession of 12 elephant tusks

Two men were yesterday arraigned before a Maun Magistrate Court after they were found in possession of 12 elephant tusks on Tuesday at Kgantshang Cattle post near Maun.

Unemployed Taolo Santudu aged 45 of Mabudutsha Ward and 35-year-old self employed mechanic, Gaone Sentle of Rameno ward in Maun were raided on the 31st of October by police and wildlife officers at Kgantshang cattle post following information that they have elephant tusks in their possession.

The prosecution stated that the two were searched and inside a one roomed house owned by Santudu- the first accused, the police retrieved 12 elephant tusks.

It is stated that during the interview the two accused revealed that they had been in the company of one William Murangi who fled during the arrest and was still at large.

Whilst the two prayed before Magistrate Taboka Mopipi to be granted bail, the prosecutor in the case Sub Inspector Paul Basupi, pleaded with the Magistrate to extend the remand warrant of the two accused persons as they were still to arrest another suspect.

He also stated that the case was still fresh and that investigations were still at their initial stage.

Basupi however told the court that the exhibits that were confiscated during the search were waiting to be taken to Botswana Bureau of Standards for weighing and to be submitted to a wildlife biologist for analysis.

The suspects will appear again for mention on the 16th of November 2017.