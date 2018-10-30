Suspected killer remanded for attacking baby-mama

A fiery father accused of killing the mother of his children has been remanded in custody for allegedly attacking his latest baby mama – either with an axe or a pair of gardening shears, she’s not sure which!

37-year-old Kabelo Chamo was on bail awaiting trail for murder when he reportedly hacked his girlfriend, Tshoganetso Tene, in the head at her home in Tonota’s Mhakamme Ward.

According to the 31-year-old Tene, who has a three-year-old son with Chamo, the attack took place on the evening of 14 October.

She claims it was the second time in two weeks that her boyfriend brutalised her.

The day after Francistown Magistrates Court remanded Chamo on two counts of unlawful wounding – charges that are expected to stiffen to attempted murder – The Voice travelled to Masedi Clinic in Tonota to meet Tene.

We find her sitting silently on a clinic bench. Purple bruises mark her swollen face, a baseball cap hanging low over her head.

After our initial greetings, she removes the cap to reveal a nasty gash that has been stitched clumsily together on the crown of her closely shaved head.

“I am lucky to be alive. I fear that man whole-heartedly after what happened – thanks to my ex-boyfriend Benny for saving my life!” she trembles, the fear in her voice palpable.

She reveals her troubles began on Independence Day.

“I had a misunderstanding with Chamo on the night of Independence after I realised he was in an aggressive mood. He had been smoking and drinking heavily so I left him at the bar and went off with some guys who stay in our neighbourhood.”

Stalling for a second as she sums up the courage to continue her difficult narrative, Tene went on to say, “He followed us, grabbed me and took me to his place. He then beat me several times with his fists and accused me of dating one of the boys I was with.

“He only released me in the morning so I could go to work.”

Tene says she immediately went to report the matter to police, adding that Chamo was taken to Customary Court on October 5, where he received six strokes.

“After his whipping he was supposed to wait for police but instead he fled. I feared to go home as he was on the loose so I spent the night at the police station,” she continued, adding that Chamo was caught the next day but later released.

According to Tene, four days after the Police let him go, Chamo pounced again.

“It was around 8 in the night and I was alone as everyone else had gone to church. My heart started to beat fast, the dogs were barking like crazy outside.”

Becoming increasingly frightened, Tene called her former lover, Amos Benny, and asked him to come and keep her company.

“A few minutes after Benny arrived, Chamo burst into the house with an axe. He tried to hack me but Benny fought with him took the axe. Chamo then grabbed some hedge shears which were in the room,” narrated Tene, speaking incredibly quickly, her breathing heavy.

“I was cut but I don’t know whether he used the shears or the axe to cut me and Benny. I lost a lot of blood, we screamed for help from the neighbours who woke up and the police were called. Chamo ran away and I was taken to the hospital. He was arrested the next day.”

Chillingly, Tene ended the interview by explaining she was aware of Chamo’s murder charge but it did not bother her.

“We have a 3-year-old baby boy together and the time he allegedly murdered that girl at Letsholathebe we were still together. I forgave him since he was the father of my child. I didn’t have a problem that he supposedly killed someone, I loved him but now I am scared of him!”

Meanwhile, Chamo is due to appear before Francistown Magistrates on 29 October for mention.