Suspected killer husband loses bail

Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Linah Oahile-Mokibe, this Tuesday ordered that Ernerst Legwale and Hamadi Mkhuha be remanded in custody after she committed their murder case the to High Court.

Legwale is suspected to have hired Mkhuha and another man, Zwichanaka Dabie, to kill his wife, Dimpho Meswele, in 2015 in Oodi village.

However, the alleged hit went wrong and the two men are said to have killed the wrong woman – Dimpho’s lookalike sister, Thato Meswele.

Mkhula had previously submitted statement for confession admitting that Legwale hired him to kill his wife.

The Zimbabwean claimed he was paid more than P20,000 and also given a BMW car while the other assassin, Dabie – who is still on the loose – was paid more than P15,000.

Legwale has been on bail while Mkhuha was remanded because he is an illegal immigrant.

Last week, Mkhuha told Magistrate Mokibe that prosecution did not serve him with consent letter to prosecute him from the Attorney General so the case cannot be registered at the High Court.

The case was postponed and on Monday he was served with the documents he demanded.

State Prosecutor, Tlhowe, told court the police are done with their investigations, adding the fact that Dabie is still at large should not stop the case from proceeding.

Tlhowe confirmed they have served the duo with the necessary documents to prepare for trial.

The Chief Magistrate revoked Legwale’s bail and ordered that he be remanded in custody pending trial.

Mokibe said the accused person has the right to apply for bail at the High Court if he is not satisfied with her ruling.