Suspected granny killers remanded in custody

Two young men who allegedly robbed and raped a 70-year-old woman at Francistown’s Area W location have been further remanded in custody by a Francistown Magistrates court.

State prosecutor in the matter, Sesafeleng Dijeng, told the court that the matter has been referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for assessment and that the Scene of Crime Officer was still compiling the photo album.

“We are waiting for a statement from the Investigating officer, some exhibits were sent to the forensic laboratory and they are waiting for the results,” Dijeng said when making an application for the duo to be further remanded in custody.

Modisakgotla Keganeditse aged 24 and Moabi Morwalela, 21, are alleged to have robbed Grace Keakantse a cellphone valued at P149, raped her and brutally stabbed her to death.

Magistrate Kose Makobo considered the states application and further remanded the two men in custody.

The duo will appear again for status hearing on the 7th of January next year.