Suspected fake traditional doctors in court

Three Zimbabwean men are remanded in custody to answer to charges of entering Botswana through ungazetted point of entry, obtaining by false pretenses and unlawful possession of government trophy.

Tafara allegedly swindled Kamogelo Setlalekgosi of Gabane the sum of P10 000 by falsely pretending that he is a traditional doctor and that he can assist to remove evil spirits from her.

In another offence Tafara, Rusari and Gift in October last year acting jointly together in concert attempted to obtain P100 000 from Linet Mmali David pretending to be traditional doctors. It is alleged they told her they had removed a Thokolosi from her house, which came in the form of a dead baboon.

Tafara is also accused of being found in possession of ostrich shells and python skins. The three accused are also suspected to have entered the country at ungazetted point of entry by jumping the fence, which forms the boundary between Botswana and Zimbabwe.

State Prosecutor, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo told court that the accused were a flight risk as they do not have travel documents. He said it is a fresh matter and they have just started their investigations.

Chief Magistrate Ngandu further remanded the accused persons and they will appear before court on April 30th for their next mention.